Boeing president Michel Arther meets Telangana Minister KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): President of Boeing International Michel Arther and other team members met Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

"The Boeing team shared their delight on the progress made by Boeing's manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, including the prestigious Apache and Chinook helicopter programmes. They hinted on further expansions planned in the state," a press note said on Monday.

Rao discussed how the progressive state Industrial Policy- TSiPASS and the superior infrastructure offered by the state has led to the growth of the Aerospace sector in Telangana. Telangana has attracted several mega investments from global Aerospace and Defence majors including Boeing in the past five years, the press note said.

The minister encouraged Boeing to consider Telangana as a hub for their Technology and Engineering divisions. He highlighted that the top-five IT companies in the world - Google Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon and Salesforce have chosen Hyderabad to establish their largest campuses outside of the US, which is a testimony to the high-quality workforce available in the state.

He also shared that the state desires to establish a world-class Aerospace University in Hyderabad in partnership with the industry and global academic partners. He invited Boeing to be a key partner in the initiative.

"Boeing leadership team led by Sir Michel Arther, President Boeing International, Salil Gupte, President Boeing India, Surendra Ahuja, Managing Director, Boeing India Defence Pvt Ltd, Ashwini Bhargawa- Director- Supplier Management and Praveena Yagnambhat, Chief of Staff, Boeing India had a meeting with KT Rama Rao. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan IAS and Director Aerospace and Defence Praveen PA was also present in the meeting, the press note added. (ANI)

