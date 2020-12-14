Bogus voting took place in CM Vijayan's constituency: Kerala BJP VP

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state vice-president KS Radhakrishnan on Monday alleged that bogus voting took place in the constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the local body polls.

"In the morning today, bogus voting took place in the constituency of the CM. Is it not his responsibility to see that elections are conducted properly? But unfortunately, he did nothing. So it has become a political outfit of hooligans. They take part in outrageous activities. They challenge the constitutional authorities. In Kannur, where the election is going on, large-scale bogus voting would take place. No doubt about it. They started the bogus voting at the 7 am itself. If we lodge complaints with the authorities, I am sure the Marxist hooligans will attack him. They have no respect for democracy, constitution and law," said S Radhakrishnan.

The BJP leader said the chief minister has little respect for constitutional values.

He said, "Unfortunately, Kerala CM gives little respect to constitutional values and democratic mode of functioning in Kerala. Violation of the code of conduct prescribed by the election commission of India is the latest in the series of violations."

Taking a dig at Pinarayi Vijayan for announcing free COVID-19 vaccine, Radhakrishnan said it is nothing but appeasement of the voters and he should submit himself to the law.

"Unfortunately, CM declared that he is going to give free vaccine to all. It is nothing but appeasement of the voters by the CM. I expect that Pinarayi Vijayan will submit himself to the rule of law for necessary action for the violation of the code of conduct," he said.



Vijayan had announced that the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost.

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on December 13 has filed a complaint with the State Election Commission against the Chief Minister alleging violation of the election code of conduct.

Congress leader Joseph said that Pinarayi Vijayan announcing free COVID-19 vaccine for the people of the state amounts to a violation of the model code of conduct.

Polling for 6,867 wards in 354 local bodies across Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod is underway for the third phase (last phase) of local body polls in Kerala.

Kerala recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of local body elections held in five districts last week.

In the first phase of Kerala local body polls held in five districts last week, a 72.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

In a tri-corned fight between Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the local body elections are seen as a pointer to the assembly elections scheduled in May. (ANI)

