Bold, historic decision: Sushma Swaraj on scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday welcomed the Centre's decision of scrapping Article 370 and termed it a bold and historic decision.

"A bold and historic decision. We salute our Great India - One India," Swaraj tweeted shortly after the BJP-led government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from rest of India from buying land in the state

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.

The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.

The notification also made clear that all the provisions of the Constitution as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply.

Shah also moved the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill in the Upper House, that converted the state into a Union Territory with legislature, and hived off Ladakh region into another Union Territory without legislature.

The decisions mark a new milestone in the country's politics with the BJP-led government breaking new grounds on issues that have been virtually untouched in last more than 70 years. (ANI)