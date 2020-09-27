Bollywood drug case: Kshitij Ravi Prasad sent to NCB custody till Oct 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], September 27 (ANI): The Esplanade Court here on Sunday sent Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday to the bureau's custody till October 3.

Prasad was produced before Esplanade Court here today after being arrested by in connection with the alleged drug abuse nexus in Bollywood.

The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.



In the investigation, many revelations surfaced including various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after an FIR was filed by actor's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

