Bollywood singer tested positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): A prominent Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is among the four people who have been tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The singer had returned from London on March 15 and was in Lucknow to meet his relatives.

The news came to light after Kapoor posted a message about her illness on her Instagram handle in the afternoon on Friday. She has been put into isolation ward at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) of Lucknow.

After the singer was confirmed positive for COVID-19, her parents along with a servant were also taken to the hospital and were examined.

According to sources, Kanika had also attended a party in a hotel where as many as 200 people were present including famous politicians and businessmen.

The Uttar Pradesh government is yet to make an announcement on the same.

According to information from the KGMU administration, the total number of cases in the city is now 9.

Two women aged 20 and 28 years old respectively and two men - 35 and 37 years-old respectively are among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients are being treated in the isolation ward.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of people infected with the virus in Uttar Pradesh stands at 18, including one foreign national as of Friday morning.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India now stands at 195 (including 32 foreigners), 4 deaths including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

