Bolt fixed on number plate created confusion, two-wheeler belongs to film's production: Police on complaint against Vicky Kaushal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): A local resident of Indore filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal for allegedly illegally using his two wheeler's registration number in a movie sequence in Madhya Pradesh.

However, the police stated that a misunderstanding was created due to a bolt fixed on the number plate used by Kaushal in the movie sequence, further clarifying that the two-wheeler does not belong to the complainant but the movie's production house.

The complaint was filed after Kaushal was seen riding a bike on the streets of Indore for his upcoming untitled film with his co-actor, Sara Ali Khan.



Complainant Jai Singh Yadav, a resident of Banganga in Madhya Pradesh's Indore claimed that the vehicular number belonged to him and that it had been used by the actor without his consent. Yadav demanded police action in the matter.



"Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don't know if the film unit is aware of it. This is illegal. He cannot use my number plate without permission. I have filed a complaint with the police. Action should be taken in the matter," Yadav told ANI.

Meanwhile, Harsh Dave who is associated with the film's production, clarified, "The bike which Kaushal has used in the film's shooting is numbered MP** ** ****. The bolt used to install this number plate was tightened at 1, and gave an impression of number 4. Due to the bolt, the number appeared to be MP** ** ****, the number claimed by Yadav to be his."



"This confusion is due to the bolt fixed on the number plate, the bike used in the film is MP** ** **** which is the vehicle number of our production team member," Dave told ANI.

"This was the reason why the number plate used by us resembled Jai Singh Yadav's Activa number," he added.

Rajendra Soni, Sub Inspector, Banganga who reached the sets of the film to investigate Yadav's complaint said, "During the investigation of the number plate, we found out that all misunderstanding was caused by the bolt fixed on the number plate. Due to that bolt, the number one is looking like number four. The number used in the movie sequence belongs to the movie production. Hence nothing illegal had been found out in our investigation". (ANI)

