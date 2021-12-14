Bomb blast at Darbhanga Railway station conspiracy hatched by a foreign-based terrorist organisation: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that during the investigation of the case pertaining to the bomb blast at Darbhanga Railway Station, a conspiracy hatched by a foreign-based terrorist organization has surfaced.

MoS, Home, further informed that Key Location Plan (KLP) for Central Armed Police Forces' has been decided entirely on the basis of operational necessity and location suitability.

"Presently, there is no plan to set up KLP of Central Armed Police Force in Darbhanga," he said.

"There is a Defence Airport at Darbhanga from where the commercial flights have already been started. A Postal training centre also exists at Darbhanga. Besides, the setting up of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and a centre of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at Darbhanga have also been approved," Rai informed the Lower House.

MoS, Home, further replying to another question on whether the government is considering to hand over the security of the aforesaid institutions to the central security forces, said, "Deployment of Central Industrial Security Force for the security of industrial undertakings institutions is considered on the basis of threat assessment." (ANI)

