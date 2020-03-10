Bomb detection, disposal system commissioned at Vijayawada Airport

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Vijayawada Commissioner DT Rao on Monday formally handed over a 'bomb detection and disposal' system to the security at Vijayawada International Airport here as part of security up-gradation.

"The Airport Authority of India (AAI) had earlier sanctioned very modern and expensive equipment for the airport. Security personnel have been trained and familiarised with the equipment and today it was formally handed over," Rao told reporters here.

The commissioner said that the equipment handed over to the airport security is worth Rs 1.5 crores.

"This will provide an additional layer of security and give reassurance to all the passengers that they are safe at this airport," he added. (ANI)

