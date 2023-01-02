हिंदी खबर
Sanjeev Kohli, Nodal officer, Disaster Management, Chandigarh (Image/ ANI Photo)
Sanjeev Kohli, Nodal officer, Disaster Management, Chandigarh (Image/ ANI Photo)

Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh

ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2023 18:21 IST


Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 2 (ANI): A live bombshell, was found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh on Monday, informed Disaster Management official.

A bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot from a helipad used by the Punjab Chief Minister.
Sanjeev Kohli, Chandigarh's Nodal officer, Disaster Management, said, "A live bombshell has been found here. It has been secured with help of the Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off."
"Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl