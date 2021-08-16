Bomb found outside New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): Suspected country-made bomb found at the entry point of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal on Sunday.



The bomb disposal squad was called after the information was received. The bomb has been diffused.

"The bomb disposal squad has defused the bomb. It is being ascertained whether it is a country-made bomb or not. People do not need to panic. The security arrangement was tight so that they cannot enter. However, the security has been further beefed up. It may be done with the aim to create panic," AG Faruk, Assistant Security Commissioner, Railway Police Force, New Jalpaiguri Station told reporters.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

