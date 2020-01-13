Bomb scare: Air Asia flight makes mid-air turn back to Kolkata airport

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Air Asia flight operating from Kolkata to Mumbai made mid-air turn back for an emergency landing after a passenger reported carrying explosives and warned of dire consequences.

The airlines, in a statement, said: "AirAsia flight operating from Kolkata to Mumbai made a mid-air turn back for a precautionary landing after a passenger reported carrying explosives and warned of dire consequences."

It said that the AirAsia India operations coordinated with Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) to initiate an immediate landing in Kolkata.

"Post landing, the aircraft was secured with the assistance of airport security staff and all the protocols were followed by the concerned agencies and the individual in question was detained," AirAsia said.

The airlines added that all the guests were taken care of and were provided with an alternate arrangement of aircraft to Mumbai again. (ANI)

