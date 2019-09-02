Bomb threat at Puducherry Minister's residence turns out to be hoax

Puducherry [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The house of Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy received on Sunday a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Earlier in the day, Gorimedu Police received an anonymous phone call, stating that a bomb was planted at the residence of Kandasamy at Uppallam village.

Soon after receiving the call, police along with the bomb disposal team and sniffer dogs arrived at the Minister's residence.

After a thorough inspection of his two houses, police did not recover any explosives.

Police said it learned that the man who made the call was of unsound mind.

Security has been increased at the residence of the minister and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

