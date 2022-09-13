Bomb threat call received at Gurugram hotel was hoax: Police

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] September 13 (ANI): A person suffering from autism was identified by the Gurugram Police for allegedly making a hoax call to a private hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday.

A renowned five-star hotel in Gurugram received a bomb threat call on Tuesday afternoon. After the police were informed, they reached the hotel and evacuated the people.

The investigation was started, and the caller was found to be a 24-year-old person. As per the police, he was found to be suffering from autism and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Gurugram.

Vikas Kaushik, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) DLF, said that the police received a threat call regarding the presence of a bomb at a five-star hotel in Gurugram.

"A bomb threat call was received at The Leela hotel today. The hotel premises were searched by deploying a dog squad. The bomb disposal squad was also called. No suspicious object was found. The FIR is being registered. Action wil be taken against the unknown caller," Vikas Kaushi told ANI.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)