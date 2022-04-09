Bomb threat calls to K'taka schools: Police instructed to consider case seriously, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): Hours after a few schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he has asked top police officials to probe the matter adding that a conspiracy is on to disturb peace in the state.

"A conspiracy is on to disturb peace in the state. Karnataka is a progressive State and some elements are repeatedly trying to tarnish this image. Police officials have been instructed to consider these cases seriously," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said to reporters.

Reacting to bomb threat calls to schools in the city, Bommai said, that Police have been asked to conduct a thorough check. Those who made the bomb threat calls would be traced and arrested. Effective security and investigation measures would be taken, he said.

"Parents need not worry," the Chief Minister said while assuring that there is no cause for worry as far as security at schools is concerned. "Necessary precautionary measures are being taken. The parents need have any anxiety," Bommai said.

Earlier in the week, a viral video clip surfaced that showed Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri praising a girl protester amid the hijab row in the southern state.



"The forces are at work from the past to create unrest among the people by raking up issues against the state and national rules. The video clip said to be of the Al Qaeda chief, is part of it," the Chief Minister said today.

In a viral video, which surfaced earlier this week, the chief of one of the biggest terror outfits, praised Bibi Muskan Zainab Khan, a college student from Mandya who took a prominent part in pro-hijab protests and became known for shouting 'Allahu Akbar' slogans to counter a group of boys who were chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'.

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court, while upholding the ban on wearing hijab in government colleges, observed that the prescription of a uniform for all students will promote a sense of "constitutional secularism" within the institution.

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. (ANI)

