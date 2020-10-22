Bombay HC allows Jain temples to reopen dining halls 'Ayambil Oli Tap' festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed Jain temples to reopen dining halls during the nine-day fasting festival 'Ayambil Oli Tap' from October 23.



According to the court ruling, temples will have to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the state government for restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temples will, however, not be opened for devotees to offer prayers, the court clarified.

The Jain temples will reopen their dining halls in Mumbai to serve special food or lunch for Ayambil Oli Tap, a traditional Jain festival. (ANI)

