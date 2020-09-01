Bombay HC allows JEE, asks students in flood-affected areas to approach NTA

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court allowed the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main and also issued a direction that those who are affected by flood and can't reach the exam centres may apply to the appropriate authority - National Testing Agency (NTA).

The High Court took suo-moto cognisance of a letter by a resident of Bhandara in Maharashtra seeking postponement of JEE exams and taken up the matter for an urgent hearing today.



The letter sent by Nitesh Bawankar stated the problems of students appearing for JEE-MAIN examination and residing in the flood area of Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts.

He stated about the inability to attend the examination centres due to flood situation prevailing the areas.

JEE Main exam has begun with precautions amid COVID-19 on Tuesday across the country, despite protests by Opposition parties and some students. (ANI)

