Bombay HC allows Taziya procession in Mumbai with not more than 5 people

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Taziya procession on Muharram in Mumbai with not more than 5 people.

No other procession has been allowed anywhere in the state of Maharashtra, the Court said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to pass orders to allow mourning processions across the country during Muharram while observing that it will lead to chaos and the targeting of a particular community for spreading COVID-19.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said it will not pass orders that could risk the health of many people.

"We cannot pass general orders. It is not possible to give general directions. It will create chaos and a particular community will be targeted for spreading COVID," the Chief Justice said.

The apex court said it will not pass orders that could risk the health of so many people, the Bench observed while asking petitioner Sipte Mohammad that he may approach the High Court.

The plea had sought a direction to take out Muharram processions by the Shia community. (ANI)

