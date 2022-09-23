Bombay HC asks BMC to prepare roadmap on repairing pothole-ridden roads in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to prepare a roadmap to repair 20 worst pothole-ridden roads in Mumbai by next week.

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Dutta-led division bench came down heavily on BMC for the issue of potholes on Mumbai roads and said that the cash-rich BMC should spend money for the public good and do something about pothole-riddled roads across the city.

Justice Dutta and Justice Madhav Jamdar's division bench was hearing a petition on the issue concerning the bad condition of roads in Mumbai and other parts of the state, especially the roads riddled with potholes which are causing loss of lives on a frequent basis.



"BMC is a cash-rich municipality and it should spend its money for the public good and do something about potholes on Mumbai roads, the bench observed.

The division bench also directed BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal to meet them any day next week, as per his own convenience.

"Till then the BMC Commissioner through his officers has to do a survey of 20 worst roads in Mumbai and then Commissioner BMC Chahal would have to give a specific road map that by when the tenders will be floated and by when the repairs of the roads will be complete," the HC observed.

The High Court was also unhappy over the issue that there was no action taken against the contractor who was given a contract for the repair and maintenance of these roads. (ANI)

