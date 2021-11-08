Bombay HC asks Nawab Malik to file reply in defamation case filed by Sameer Wankhede's father tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Monday asked Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to file a reply on defamation suit against him tomorrow.

The defamation suit was filed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede.

The High Court after a brief hearing in the case adjourned the court. The next hearing is scheduled for November 10. The injunction was sought by the petitioner but was denied.



Earlier, Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

Notably, Sameer Wankhede was probing the drugs-on-cruise case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

