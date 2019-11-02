Satya Pal Malik will be sworn in as Governor of Goa on November 3.
Bombay HC Chief Justice to administer oath of office to Malik as Goa Guv tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:36 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Pradeep Nandrajog, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice, will administer the oath of office to Satya Pal Malik as Governor of Goa on Sunday.
The oath will be administered at 4.30 pm at the Raj Bhavan.
Malik was appointed as Governor of Goa by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25.
The previous Governor Mridula Sinha had taken charge of the coastal state in 2014. Her term ended this year.
Malik was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir when it was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without a legislature. (ANI)

