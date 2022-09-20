Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu.
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Rane.
"Bombay High Court directs BMC to demolish unauthorized construction at Narayan Rane's bungalow and also imposes a fine of Rs 10 lakh," the petitioner's advocate Aditya Pratap informed. (ANI)
Bombay HC directs BMC to demolish illegal construction at Narayan Rane's bungalow; Rs 10 lakh fine imposed
ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2022 13:14 IST
