Bombay HC directs BMC to demolish illegal construction at Narayan Rane's bungalow; Rs 10 lakh fine imposed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Rane.

