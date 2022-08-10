Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to Kirit Somaiya in INS Vikrant cheating case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted Anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his Son Neil Somaiya in the alleged misproportion of funds case related to INS Vikrant.

Mumbai Police informed the Court that it could not get any proof against Somaiya in the case yet.

A case was registered against Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling.

Commissioned in 1961, INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, had played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was decommissioned in 1997.

In January 2014, the ship was sold through an online auction and scrapped in November that year. (ANI)