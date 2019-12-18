Bombay HC grants bail to auditor Neeraj Desai, 3 officials in CSMT bridge collapse case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to auditor Neeraj Desai and three former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in connection with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bridge collapse case.

Justice S K Shinde granted bail to Neeraj Desai, Sandip Kakulte, Anil Patil and Shitala Prasad Kori on a surety of Rs 50,000 each.

The accused had approached the High Court after their bail plea was rejected by a Session Court.

According to police, there was negligence on the part of various officials which led to the collapse of the bridge.

Neeraj Desai, who had conducted a structural audit of the bridge, was arrested on March 18 by Mumbai Police and later sent to judicial custody.

The others accused in the matter have also been in jail since their arrest in March and April this year.

At least six people were killed and over 30 injured after a portion of the overbridge near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station collapsed on the evening of March 14. (ANI)

