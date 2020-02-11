Bombay HC grants interim relief to Urvashi Chudawala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to Urvashi Chudawala.

She was booked on sedition charges for allegedly raising slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam outside Azad Maidan Police Station in Mumbai.

In the event of arrest, she should be released on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

Chudawala will have to appear before police between 11 am to 2 pm on February 12. Also, she will have to submit her mobile phone and SIM card. She has been directed to not leave Mumbai and Thane.

The hearing on anticipatory bail application will take place on March 24.

A Mumbai court had on February 5 rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Chudawala, who was recently booked in a sedition case for allegedly raising "anti-national slogans" in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam.

Additional sessions judge Prashant Rajvaidya rejected the interim relief after hearing arguments from both the sides. (ANI)

