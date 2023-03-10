Bombay HC grants relief to NCP's Hasan Mushrif protecting him from "coercive action" in cheating case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has protected the NCP leader Hasan Mushrif from coercive action in the FIR against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a cooperative sugar mill till further orders.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh was hearing Mushrif's plea, seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him in Kolhapur on charges of cheating.

"There was a deliberate attempt to take action against him in Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases," the plea stated.

The next hearing is on April 24.



The Bombay High Court also ordered a judicial inquiry to find out how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya procured a copy of the order passed by the judicial magistrate in the case.

The court also said how Kirit Somaiya procured a copy of the order passed by the judicial magistrate issuing process (initiating proceedings) against the accused in a cheating case where Mushrif is allegedly involved despite Somaiya not being party to the said proceedings.

Bharatiya Janta Party leader Kirit Somaiya has levelled serious allegations against Hasan Mushrif.

Meanwhile, the ED conducted searches at the properties linked to Hasan Mushrif in Pune and Kolhapur on Friday.

The bail plea filed by Mushrif had claimed, "Somaiya has been making false and frivolous allegations against the petitioner and in fact predicting the actions taken by various law enforcement agencies especially the ED, with an oblique intention of getting the Mushrif arrested in any manner possible." (ANI)

