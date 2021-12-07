Bombay HC issues notice to Nawab Malik over statements against Sameer Wankhede's family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik with regard to the statements against Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede's family.

The High Court also asked the NCP leader to file an affidavit that why action should not be taken against him for "wilfully breaching" its earlier orders, in regard to statements against Dnyandev Wankhede and family despite giving an undertaking in court that he won't do it.

Dnyandev Wankhede has filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court alleging that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has committed contempt of court as he continued to give statements against his family despite giving an undertaking in court that he would not do so.

Nawab Malik in November gave an undertaking before a division bench of Bombay High Court that he would not tweet against Sameer Wankhede till the court hears the matter next.



While hearing the defamation suit filed by Wankhede's father, Dnyandev, who has sought damages to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore from Malik for allegedly making defamatory comments, the court had said that it is "necessary to balance fundamental rights of Nawab Malik and Dnyandev Wankhede."

The court earlier reprimanded Nawab Malik for not approaching the caste scrutiny committee but making allegations about Wankhede's caste certificate in media.

Sharing the death certificate of Sameer Wankhede's mother, Malik had alleged that the NCB official had forged the document. Malik alleged that there are two death certificates of Zahida Dawood Wankhede, with each mentioning different religions.

Sharing both the death certificates, Malik in a tweet said, "Another forgery, Muslim for funeral and Hindu for the official document? Blessed is Dawood Gyandev."

The Maharashtra Minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case. (ANI)

