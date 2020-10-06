Bombay HC likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Rhea, others in drug case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Bombay High Court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its order on the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, who were arrested in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Today a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai extended till October 20 the judicial custody of Chakraborty and others in the case.

According to officials, as many as 14 persons arrested in the case were produced before the special court here through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody.



The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Rajput's case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

