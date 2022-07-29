Bombay HC orders demolition of portions of 48 high-rise buildings near Mumbai Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Mumbai Suburban District Collector to demolish 48 high-rise buildings near the Mumbai International Airport for violation of height norms.

The HC order came in compliance with the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The portions constructed above a certain height are to be demolished as per the Bombay High Court order.



The high court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Yashwant Shenoy raising concerns over the dangers posed by high-rises near the Mumbai airport. (ANI)