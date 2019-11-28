Bombay HC rakes up security concerns over Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Wednesday raised security concerns over the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Thackeray, who is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra tomorrow, will form a government led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, in the state.

The issues cropped up while the court was hearing a petition filed by an NGO in 2010.

The court has not stopped the function but has asked the authorities to strengthen the security around the park. It also observed that such functions should not become a regular feature in the area. (ANI)