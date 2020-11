Bombay HC reserves order on Arnab Goswami's plea challenging arrest in 2018 suicide case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on a plea filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami challenging his arrest and seeking relief in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case.

A division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik also granted Goswami the liberty to file a bail plea in a lower court and directed the court to decide on his bail plea, if and when filed, within a period of four days.

Goswami and two others -- Feroz Shaikh and Sarda -- were on Wednesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Alibag district magistrate court in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case.



Earlier on Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

Goswami had alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.

The suicide case, in which a closure report was filed in 2019, was reopened after Naik's wife Akshata approached a court. In September this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered a re-investigation into the case after a fresh complaint by Naik's daughter. (ANI)