Bombay HC reserves order on Sushant's sisters plea to quash FIR by Rhea

Mumbai (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a plea filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters who are seeking quashing of the FIR against them by actor Rhea Chakraborty, alleging their involvement in his death.

The Court also asked all the parties to file their written submissions within a week.

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Rajput's sisters said if Chakraborty felt that the actor's sisters were responsible for his death then it should have come up in inquest proceedings.

"Today, the arguments were heard at length and concluded. It was pointed out that Rhea has been consistently changing her stand and the basis of her complaint was the incident of June 8, 2020, which even in her complaint if she had ever felt that the sisters were responsible for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. It should have come up in inquest proceedings or in her petition in the Supreme Court or in her interview to media. In none of this, she mentioned this," Singh told ANI.



"The day she was arrested, she thought of doing a counterblast and this was the second FIR to the same offense which is barred by law in terms of the Supreme Court's judgment. It was also pointed out that the Supreme Court had given liberty to Mumbai Police to register an FIR if they found anything in the inquest proceedings. So, this liberty does not inure to the benefit of Rhea who filed this complaint. The other side did not anything to argue. We are quite hopeful to get justice very soon," he said.

A case was registered in September last year Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu for allegedly getting Sushant medicine without a physical consultation. A doctor from Delhi, Dr Tarun Kumar was also named in the case.

The Supreme Court had, on August 19, directed the CBI to probe the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput putting a stop to the political slugfest between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar over the case.

Bihar Police had registered a case in the matter on the complaint of Rajput's father and initiated an investigation, which was later referred to the CBI by the Bihar government, a proposal accepted by the Central government.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

