Bombay HC reserves verdict on Nawab Malik's plea in money laundering case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik seeking quashing of the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing money laundering case in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The court will pronounce the verdict on March 15 at 10:30 am.

NCP leader had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court stating that the "action taken by the ED was wrong and the arrest was illegal". Malik in his plea sought to be released immediately.



A Special PMLA court had sentenced him to 14-day judicial custody till March 21 in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Malik was arrested in the matter on February 23 and remained in the Enforcement Directorate custody till March 7.

Earlier today, he was taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai before being taken to the court for his medical checkup. (ANI)

