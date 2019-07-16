Bombay HC sets aside CRZ clearance for coastal road project in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday set aside the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance given for a coastal road project in Mumbai and said that Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai cannot proceed with the work without obtaining the environmental clearance.

"We declare that MCGM cannot proceed with the works without obtaining an environmental clearance under EIA Notification," Justice N M Jamdar stated in the order.

The court said that permission under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 would have to be obtained by Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

The order came on a bunch of petitions filed by a few NGOs and local residents. (ANI)

