Bombay HC suspends all its judicial proceedings for Feb 7 to mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Bombay High Court has suspended all its judicial proceedings on February 7 at all its benches over the demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

As per an official statement, Subordinate Courts in Maharashtra, South and North Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Silvassa shall remain closed on Monday.

Notably, the Maharashtra government has declared February 7 as a public holiday to mourn the demise of the megastar.



Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Several celebrities attended her last rites at Shivaji Park on Sunday including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday. (ANI)

