Bombay High Court asks NIA, Maharashtra government to submit medical status report of Varavara Rao

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has asked NIA and Maharashtra Government to submit the medical status report of Varavara Rao, arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case and admitted in Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Varvara Rao's family.

Varavara Rao's lawyer Sudeep Pasbola told the court that Rao is seriously ill and needs to be with someone of his family in better care.

NIA informed the court that Rao is suffering from COVID-19 and is getting treatment at Nanavati hospital which is one of the best COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai.

The court has asked NIA and state government to inform it along with a medical status report of Rao if his family can be allowed to see him in the hospital from a reasonable distance.

Rao was arrested in November 2018 along with five others for their alleged links with Naxals and inciting violence. On January 1, 2018, violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district left one dead and several others injured including 10 policemen.

Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day.

Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)