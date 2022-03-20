Bommai thanks PM Modi for bringing mortal remains of K'taka student killed in Ukraine to Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in bringing to Bengaluru the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, an MBBS student who died in Kharkiv during Ukraine war.

The mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar will be reaching Bengaluru at 2:45 am on Monday, the Chief Minister said on Twitter.

"Hon'ble Narendra Modi with your efforts the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar is reaching Bengaluru at 2:45 am on Monday. Myself and the people of Karnataka are grateful for your deep concern," tweeted Bommai.

In his letter, Bommai expressed his sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the concern about Naveen Shekharappa who died in the Kharkiv, Ukraine war and diligently pursued the repatriation of his mortal remains.



"With the effort of your good self, the Naveen Shekharappa mortal remains are coming on Monday," Bommai wrote in the letter.

The news about his mortal remains coming to India has been appreciated by everybody in Karnataka which seemed to be impossible, he further wrote in the letter.

"I once again thank you on behalf of parents of Naveen and people of Karnataka for showing your deep concern. I will also mention special thanks for bringing thousands of students back to the country," he added.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

The chief minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member. (ANI)

