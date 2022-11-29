Bommai to meet senior Adv Mukul Rohatgi in Delhi over border dispute with Maharashtra

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai is set to visit Delhi on Tuesday to meet senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi over a border dispute in contentious areas between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

While talking to reporters on Monday in Mysuru, CM Bommai said that he will be visiting New Delhi on November 29 to meet senior advocate, Mukul Rohtagi, and also to meet the union ministers for a discussion on the border row as well as in connection with the developmental issues.

"The case pertaining to the border dispute with Maharashtra is coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court on November 30. The government has appointed former justice of the apex court, Justice Shivaraj Patil as chairman of the Karnataka Border and Rivers Protection Commission, with whom also the meeting has been held. The State is all set for a legal battle with the neighbouring Maharashtra State and the stand of Karnataka will be effectively presented before the court.

The CM refused to comment on the border dispute saying that it is not correct to discuss it in public since the matter is pending before the court.

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that the state is all set for a legal battle with Maharashtra over the border dispute.



The CM chaired a meeting with senior advocates and officials here on Sunday in the wake of the case coming up before the Supreme Court for a hearing on November 30.

"The petition filed by the state of Maharashtra in regard to the border issue did not have any legal provision since it was filed on the basis of the State Reorganisation Act and Article 3 (formation of new states and alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing states) of the Constitution," Karnataka CM said. Bommai had earlier said that the border row has become a political tool in Maharashtra, and any party in power will raise the issue for political purposes.

"My government is capable of protecting the borders of Karnataka and has taken steps also," Bommai had said.

Bommai claimed that some villages in Maharashtra's Sangli district, which are having a water crisis passed a resolution seeking their merger with Karnataka.

However, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister denied the claims and said that no such village has sought a merger with Karnataka in recent times. (ANI)

