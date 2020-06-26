Bonalu festival celebrations to be held with less fervor amid pandemic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): This year Bonalu festival will be celebrated in a simple way due to COVID-19 crisis, the temple priests and officials will be the part of the celebrations and only 10 people will be allowed for the festival.

Bonalu festival is celebrated in Ashadamasam of Telugu calendar.

The celebrations take place annually and start from Sri Jagadamba Mahakali temple in Golconda and are celebrated even in other parts of the cities. This festival is held for nine weeks.

Endowment Officer, Mahender Kumar speaking to ANI said, "All the arrangements have been made to organise the festival traditionally.This year the bonalu festival arrangements are kept simple because of this pandemic going on. Temple priests, temple officials will be the part of festival celebrations. Only 10 people are allowed for the festival. The rituals will begin at 8.00 am and will end by 12.00 noon." (ANI)

