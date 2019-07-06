Bonalu festival kicks off at Golconda Fort

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): The annual Bonalu festival kicked off on Thursday in the city at the historic Golconda Fort.

The festival was kicked off after Forest minister P Indrakaran Reddy, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar offered a saree to Goddess Jagadambika in the temple at the fort.

Bonalu is celebrated every year in a grand manner in the state during the first month of the monsoon season.

This year, monsoon made landfall in the state on June 21.

(ANI)

