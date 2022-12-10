Bones retrieved from forest being matched with Shraddha's blood samples found inside Aaftab's flat, Delhi Police to get DNA reports this week: Sources

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Senior officers of Delhi Police on Saturday exuded confidence that the DNA reports of dismembered bones, which were retrieved from South Delhi's Mehrauli forest area, will help to ascertain if the said parts match with the blood samples, found inside accused Aaftab's Chhattarpur residence.

According to Police, the findings will be crucial for the investigation.

As reported earlier, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are likely to release the DNA report to the Delhi Police soon this week.

"The forensics reports will be out soon. It will help us ascertain if it belonged to the blood samples, found inside accused Aaftab's rented accommodation in Chhattarpur. The DNA extracted from bones and blood samples will also need to be matched with Walkar's father's and brother's samples," an investigator, part of the probe said.

"So far, the investigators have not been able to ascertain if the fragments of bones and blood samples collected from Aftab Poonawala's Chhattarpur residence in south Delhi belong to Walkar," he added.



Notably, multiple teams are throwing efforts to collect evidence against Poonawalla to take him to conviction.

"Based on his disclosures we are corroborating scientific evidence with the statement he gave to us. It will be instrumental to the case as his statement alone might not be admissible in court. Multiple teams are in the process of collecting evidence that will eventually help us in filing a charge sheet to take this case to conviction," the official said.

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw, collected from the Mehrauli forest as part of the investigation in the Shraddha Walker case are believed to be of the 27-year-old woman.

Aaftab has been accused of murdering Shraddha and chopping off her body into 35 pieces and storing them in a refrigerator before dumping them. He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail and the police are busy preparing the charge sheet for the murder.

On Friday, Aftab was presented in the Saket court through video conferencing from where he has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Earlier, Aftab was sent to judicial custody for 13 days.

CFSL is examining 13 bones recovered from the forest, traces of blood found in the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom of the house, knife, clothes, mobile and laptop recovered from the house. On the other hand, FSL has to submit the report of Aftab's polygraph and narco test, sources say that all these reports may come soon.

The narco analysis test of Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the gruesome murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was conducted on Thursday, December 1, at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in the national capital's Rohini. (ANI)

