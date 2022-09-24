Book on PM Modi speeches elucidates his deep understanding of complex societal issues: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the book Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is an encyclopedia of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thoughts about India, about every major sector and about schemes of the Government of India.

Addressing the book launch of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas, Thakur remarked that the book has compiled 86 speeches of PM Modi in 10 chapters and elucidates his deep understanding of complex societal issues and his clear vision.

"The compilation, he said, is going to be very useful for future historians," he said.

He further said that in these speeches, one can find his thoughts and his leadership on complicated national issues, which resulted in actions due to which India stands as the fifth largest economy in the world.

"It is these actions along with his passion to serve and ensure last-mile delivery, bereft of middlemen, that have caused people to have unwavering faith in him," said Thakur.

Crediting Narendra Modi for his uncanny ability to connect with people from all walks of life, Thakur said that from students to women, from farmers to soldiers on the borders, from sportspersons to businessmen, anyone who listens to the Prime Minister can identify with his speeches.

"Various international surveys have called PM Modi the most favourite Prime Minister in the world. Powerful world leaders have delved in detail on what it means to be Narendra Modi," he added.

The Minister further said that this book contains his speeches on foreign relations, his thoughts on the economy and his consideration to the restoration of our cultural heritage such at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath Dham, Ayodhya, Deoghar etc.

The book will inform the reader on his ideas on India's environment and the steps taken to create a green India, achievements of various Ministries, mainstreaming of fitness, Yoga and sports, achievements of the Government in the field of science and technology, agriculture and agro-businesses, employment, from Gramoday to Rashtroday, India's journey to becoming self-reliant.

"This book is an encyclopedia of Narendra Modi's ideas on various Government schemes. In this compilation, readers will find speeches given on historical occasions - such as the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha, the speech given on the completion of 100 years of ASSOCHAM, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the removal of Article 370 on 8 August 2019. His address to the nation, message given to the nation on 19 March 2020 regarding Covid, address given at the launch of Fit India Movement, his message to the nation after the Supreme Court's decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya etc.," he said.

The Minister said that the book has a response to the catastrophic prophecies by various political leaders who had said that India will not be able to survive the abrogation of Article 370, and that not one person would hoist the Indian tricolour in Kashmir.

"Today Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has seen equal success in Kashmir as in other parts of the country and Kashmir is witnessing development like never before," Thakur added.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday unveiled the book Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas, a collection of selected speeches of Prime Minister, along with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Anurag Thakur in a function organized by the Directorate of Publications Division.

The book is a compilation of 86 speeches of the Prime Minister from May 2019 to May 2020 on various subjects

Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra, Director General, Directorate of Publications Division, Ms Monideepa Mukherjee and several other senior officers of different media units of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the book focuses on 86 speeches of the Prime Minister from May 2019 to May 2020 on various subjects. Divided into ten thematic areas, these speeches reflect the PM's vision for 'New India'.

These well-distributed sections are - Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Economy, People-First Governance, Fight Against Covid-19, Emerging India: Foreign Affairs, Jai Kisan, Tech India-New India, Green India-Resilient India-Clean India, Fit India-Efficient India, Eternal India-Modern India: Cultural Heritage, and Mann ki Baat.

The book portrays the PM's vision of a new India, which is self-reliant, resilient and capable of converting challenges into opportunities. The Prime Minister combines leadership qualities, visionary thinking, and foresight with excellent communication abilities to connect with the masses through his exceptional oratory style. The same is reflected in this book.

The English, as well as Hindi books, are available at the sales outlets of the Publications Division and the Books Gallery at Soochna Bhawan, CGO Complex, New Delhi. They can also be purchased online through the Publications Division's website as well as the Bharatkosh platform. The e-books are also available on Amazon and Google Play. (ANI)