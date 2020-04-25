Book shops opens in Guwahati after govt's order

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 25 (ANI): After the state government ordered that book shops dealing in the curriculum books can operate in Kamrup metro district every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, books shops in Guwahati were opened on Friday.

The order stated that the shops would open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 am to 1 pm.

Speaking on the opening of bookstores dealing with curriculum books, one of the book shop owners said that while the businesses have suffered, it is the students who have suffered the most.

"The students have suffered the most in the process because the academic session normally begins in March and that's why the government decided to open the shops for only three days," said the bookseller.

"Even though a lockdown has been imposed but that does not mean that the studying comes to a halt. I told my brother that he should give me a list of books you need and I will go and get the books," said one of the customers. (ANI)

