Boost for PM Modi's initiative: India, UK to co-launch global coalition on disaster resilience at UNGA

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India and the United Kingdom will be co-launching a global coalition on disaster resilience at the UN General Assembly in September, said the British High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith.

The UK will back India's initiative of a global coalition on disaster resilience, which is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The alliance envisages capacity-building, sharing of know-how, financing, risk assessment, promotion of disaster-resilient infrastructure, and innovations supporting recovery in infrastructure.

Modi had urged G-20 nations to join the alliance recently in Osaka.

This will be India's second big global diplomatic initiative after the International Solar Alliance, which is headquartered in Gurugram.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be meeting the new British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, in Bangkok on the sidelines of ASEAN meet.

Along with geopolitics, discussions on the global alliance are also expected.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to discuss the global initiative during the G7 summit in France later this year. (ANI)

