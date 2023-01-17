Border Roads Organisation clears snow from Chowkibal-Tangdhar road in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): Amid heavy snowfall and severe weather conditions, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) launched a snow clearance drive on Chowkibal-Tangdhar road in J-K's Kupwara district on Monday.

The 109 RCC Beacon project of BRO cleared the road here which has been covered with thick layer of snow. The clearance operations are on.

Earlier on Sunday, BRO launched a similar drive on the Kotranka Budhal road of Rajouri district.



According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in Jammu & Kashmir on Monday was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius and -2 degrees Celsius.

Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been blocked since January 13 due to bad weather and snowfall in the area.

