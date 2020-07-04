Border Roads Organisation start development work in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) began development work in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri District on Saturday.

According to Kalakote Tehsildar Abdul Quyomm Khan, around 500-600 labourers were stranded in Kalakote due to the lockdown.

"We gave the labourers rations and did our best to keep them happy but they insisted that they wanted to go home. After construction work started, many people have been employed here and are now settled and comfortable," he told ANI.

Shamsher Singh Choudhary, onsite in charge at Kalakote, informed ANI, "Around 120 labourers have been employed at this site. We are hoping to finish construction by July 21, provided the weather is on our side."

Pointing to the construction site of a bridge that connects 10 villages, Choudhary added that the migrant labourers have been working hard to finish work.

"This bridge broke down last week and, the labourers took immediate action. Now we are almost done with the construction. There is another site at a highway that connects Rajouri to Budhal. There too they're working hard and doing a good job." he told ANI. (ANI)

