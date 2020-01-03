Andhra Pradesh: Boston Consultancy Group submits its report on state capital and development, to Chief Minister.
Andhra Pradesh: Boston Consultancy Group submits its report on state capital and development, to Chief Minister.

Boston Consultancy Group submits report on AP's capital development to CM

ANI | Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:02 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Boston Consultancy Group on Friday submitted its report to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in connection with the development of the state capital Amaravati.
This comes amidst controversy over the issue of three capitals- the "Executive Capital" in port city Visakhapatnam, "Legislative Capital" in Amravati and "Judiciary Capital" in Kurnool. (ANI)

iocl
iocl