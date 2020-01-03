Boston Consultancy Group submits report on AP's capital development to CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Boston Consultancy Group on Friday submitted its report to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in connection with the development of the state capital Amaravati.

This comes amidst controversy over the issue of three capitals- the "Executive Capital" in port city Visakhapatnam, "Legislative Capital" in Amravati and "Judiciary Capital" in Kurnool. (ANI)

