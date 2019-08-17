File photo
Botched eye surgery in Indore: Kamal Nath govt to bear treatment expenses, orders probe

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:15 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday took cognisance in an incident where 11 people, who underwent free cataract surgery at an eye hospital in Indore around ten days ago lost their sight.
The Chief Minister said that the collector has been instructed to probe the matter, adding that the state government will provide all possible help to the patients and bear the expenses for their treatment.
"The incident where 11 patients lost their eyes after a cataract operation at an eye hospital is very unfortunate. The district collector has been asked to investigate the matter. We will investigate how this hospital was given permission to operate despite the fact that nine years ago a similar incident had happened here. The guilty will be punished," he tweeted condemning the incident.
In another tweet, the Chief Minister said, "All patients have been shifted to other hospitals for better treatment. The government will provide all possible help to the patients and will bear the expenses for their treatment."
Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat ordered cancelling the license of the hospital and ordered an FIR to be registered against those found guilty of negligence.
Speaking to ANI, he said, "Patients to be given the best treatment. I have ordered to cancel the license of the hospital. Patients will be provided with compensation of Rs 20,000. An FIR to be registered against those found guilty of negligence. The seven-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter."
All the patients were admitted in the hospital on August 7 under the National Blindness Prevention Program. They were operated upon the next day, following which some patients complained of failing vision.
"My operation was conducted on August 8. After that, I lost my eyesight. They are calling new doctors every day but there is no improvement," Kailash Das, a patient said.
Another patient said after being operated on August 8 she was unable to see anything. "My husband has also lost his eyesight. I do stitching work and I am unable to see anything now," said Kalabai.
After their examination, it was confirmed that an infection caused the ailment but the doctors could not ascertain the reason for their infections.
"14 patients were operated upon out of which eleven people were infected and three were alright. There is a chance that the eyesight will be restored. Some of the patients are also reporting that they are able to see something now. We have consulted other doctors in the city and from outside to see the patients here. We have submitted a report to the government on the issue," Dr Sudhir Mahashabde, Doctor at the Indore Eye Hospital said.
The family members of the patients have refused to accept any compensation from the government.
"Even if they give a lakh of rupees, will his eyesight comeback. My father had come from Churu to get his eye operated upon. This is a hospital whose name we had heard a lot. We have been shortchanged here," Narsingh Lal Rajdev, son of a patient said.
Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer said: "We are considering revoking the license of the hospital. We are arranging immediate help from the Red Cross Society. This has been caused due to an infection in their eyes. The patients have been shifted to a different hospital and specialists from Chennai have been roped in. Dr Rajeev Raman from Chennai would come and operate upon the patients. We expect that the patients' eyesight will be restored." (ANI)

