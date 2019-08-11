Boulder falls on road, blocked portion of NH 125

Uttarakhand (India), Aug 11 (ANI): Due to heavy and continuous rains, a huge boulder fell on the road and blocked the portion of the national highway- 125 between Dharchula and Tawaghat in Uttarakhand.

The vehicular and pedestrian movement was disrupted after the incident causing the loss of trade as, Dharchula, is said to be a major trading centre for the trans-Himalayan trade routes since medieval times.

Earlier today, The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

