Boulder fell on track between Thakurwadi-Monkey Hill, restoration work begins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Due to incessant rains, a boulder has fallen on the middle line between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill on the South-East Ghat section, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway said.

"Due to heavy and continuous rains, a boulder has fallen on the middle line and mud has come on track on Down line between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill on the South-East Ghat section," he said.

However, trains 11041 Chennai Exp, 16381 Kanyakumari Exp, 12163 Chennai Exp, 12123 Deccan Queen, and 11019 Konark Exp have been regulated.

Restoration work has been started.

Details regarding trains diversion, termination, cancellation and delay are still awaited. (ANI)

