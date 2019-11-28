Boundaries of all 1,731 unauthorised colonies will be completed by Dec 31, says DDA

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Delhi Development Authority">Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday said that boundaries of all 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be completed and uploaded on the portal by December 31 for the residents to apply for conveyance deed, a legal document needed for the purchase of a property.

"We have already completed boundaries of 625 colonies. The boundaries of all 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be done and uploaded by December 31. This is being closely monitored," DDA said in a tweet.

Adding that the portal to upload the boundaries of unauthorised colonies of Delhi was launched by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on November 19, the authority said: "So far, boundaries of 200 unauthorised colonies have been uploaded on this portal for seeking feedbacks from RWAs within 15 days."

It also informed that a BETA version of another portal will be launched by November 30 for the registration of residents of the unauthorised colonies for getting ownership rights.

"This will be test checked and completely ready for residents to upload their details by December 16," DDA said in a series of tweets.

It added: "After December 16, all over 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies will be able to upload their details on this portal for ownership rights. Over 25 Help Desks and Processing centres will be made operational by December 16 to help residents to upload their details." (ANI)

